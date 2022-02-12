Formula E and Kimoa have teamed up to create a new range of Formula E-branded sunglasses in two of Kimoa’s most popular and iconic shapes fusing style and sustainability.

Motorsport champion and creator of Kimoa, Fernando Alonso, revealed the new collaboration in an Instagram live with Formula E’s Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Alberto Longo, ahead of Round 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Mexico City this Saturday.

The glossy black frame of the Sidney model is made with bio-acetate, a biodegradable material. The design features polarized lenses in the Formula E electric blue with branding in the corner of the lens inside the arm.

The LA model frame in bright white and Formula E electric blue is made from the recycled PET plastic of three plastic water bottles and also features polarized lenses.