The second phase of the Ultimate Fan Challenge has launched, giving the most passionate supporters of the sport a chance to win a VIP trip to attend the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship and to meet Usain Bolt.

Already two lucky winners have booked their place on the plane to the Ultimate Championship in Budapest on 11-13 September, and there’s still one more place up for grabs.

Phase one rewarded knowledge. Phase two is all about celebrating creativity and passion. The prize is a trip to the Ultimate Championship for the winner plus one, including travel, accommodation and the full VIP experience.

While in Budapest, the trio of winners will battle it out in-stadium to be crowned ‘The Ultimate Fan’ under the watchful eye of the fastest man in history.

“Congratulations to the winners of phase one,” said Ultimate Legend Bolt. “Still want the chance to meet me? Well, it’s not too late. This time we need you to creatively show what track and field means to you. Do you think you have what it takes? Let’s find out.”

Phase two: Get creative

The window is open to get creative from 20 June until 23 July, to show that fandom isn’t just watching but living this sport each and every day.

There are five content categories to choose from, so fans can pick one and share a piece of content that is true to them. It can be a video, a graphic, a photograph, an illustration – it’s up to each fan.

The top content creator in each of that quintet of themes – more details of which can be found here – will then be curated by World Athletics and put to a fan vote. The overall winner as selected by fans will then head for a trip of a lifetime.

Phase one: The lucky winners

After three months and six quizzes, the two winners from phase one have been confirmed as Emmanuel Orenge Nyabuto and Charis Pantsiou.

The Ultimate Championship celebrates the world’s best athletes and the Fan Challenge is also a global battle. More than 14,500 fans from 169 different countries registered for the Fan Challenge during phase one, with Nyabuto and Pantsiou proving they possess the ultimate knowledge.

For Nyabuto, from Kenya, it will be the first time he has ever travelled by plane. “I cannot wait to see my favourite athletes tear the track into pieces,” he said. “Bringing us fans an opportunity like this is one in a million.”

Pantsiou is relishing the chance to cheer on the world’s best athletes, particularly her fellow Greeks: “I’ve been a huge athletics fan since I was a little girl, so this experience means everything to me. See you in Budapest.”

Fan battle in Budapest

In Hungary, the three lucky trip winners will have the opportunity to prove in front of packed stands that they should be crowned ‘The Ultimate Fan’.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship is a new-for-2026 event bringing together Olympic champions, world champions and Diamond League final winners to fight it out to be crowned the ultimate champion.

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