“The AMR Pro is effectively an Aston Martin Valkyrie on steroids.” Adrian Newey

First came the Aston Martin Valkyrie – Aston Martin’s revolutionary road-going hypercar designed together with Red Bull Racing Honda Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey, and the Team’s external high-performance vehicle solutions arm, Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT).

And then came along the AMR Pro, Aston Martin Valkyrie’s no holds barred track-only twin. Born from an initial design concept between Adrian, RBAT, Aston Martin and engineering firm Multimatic that was intended to contest the Le Mans 24 Hours, the AMR Pro is an evolution not meant for competition, but made for ultimate power and performance.

Bound by no regulations, the AMR Pro was developed with no limits. The outcome? A leaner, meaner, monster of a machine that sits lower, lighter and wider on the race track, approaching the performance of modern day Formula One machinery.

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Honda Chief Technical Officer, commented: “Once the Aston Martin Valkyrie was born, we discussed adapting it into a race car to contend for overall victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours. There were several areas for consideration such as repositioning the engine and gearbox, as well as lengthening the wheelbase and optimizing the aerodynamics. The project was hugely enjoyable and quite far advanced before sadly the program was curtailed, but the mechanical design of the car lives on as the AMR Pro. Significantly modified from the road going version, the AMR Pro is effectively an Aston Martin Valkyrie on steroids. Its performance output is at a very high level, much higher than any other previous track-only car and indeed well in excess of a top class LMP car of today. It will be tremendously exciting to see the car hit the track and show its true potential.”

Christian Horner, CEO of Red Bull Racing Honda & Red Bull Advanced Technologies, added: “The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a sight to behold and from start to finish it has been incredible to witness Adrian and the Red Bull Advanced Technologies Team push the boundaries with Aston Martin and take Formula One standards of engineering excellence to the automotive industry. In the AMR Pro, we can see a further evolution of the work that was carried out on Aston Martin Valkyrie for the initial Le Mans 24 Hours entry, and just what is possible technically when you’re not playing by any rules.”

