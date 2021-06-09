Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is pleased to share that a total of eight players have qualified to the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021 and two players from the national Paralympics team have qualified to the Tokyo Paralympics in August 2021.

Following the confirmation by the world badminton governing body, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), the players that will be competing at the five events at the Olympics are Lee Zii Jia (Men’s Singles), Soniia Cheah (Women’s Singles), Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (Men’s Doubles), Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean (Women’s Doubles) and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Mixed Doubles) while the national Paralympics squad will be represented by Cheah Liek Hou (Men’s Singles Standing Upper 5) and Didin Taresoh (Men’s Singles Short Stature 6).

“On behalf of BAM, I would like to express my sincere congratulations to all ten shuttlers for securing their spots to the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Tokyo Paralympic Games respectively.

“This is without any shadow of a doubt, the result of hard work, commitment, passion and every one of us Malaysians can be proud of their achievements thus far.

“I wish all the best and every success to our Malaysian contingent. I hope that they will give their all on court with the ultimate objective of watching our pride and joy, the Jalur Gemilang being raised in victory both at Tokyo Olympics and Tokyo Paralympics,” said BAM President, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

BAM would like to record sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the National Sports Council (MSN) and the National Sports Institute (ISN) for their unwavering support for the national team. The Association will continue to work hand in hand with these agencies to ensure that the players are completely aided in every detail of their final preparation.

To our sponsors, please accept our best wishes and gratitude for your steadfast support in our shared mission to deliver the country’s elusive gold medal.

