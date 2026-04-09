Wizz Air, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading airline, has been announced as the Official Airline Partner for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, bringing its reach and momentum to one of the most exciting new events in global sport.

Taking place from 11-13 September in Budapest, the groundbreaking championship will see Wizz Air play a central role in powering transportation logistics – helping the world’s best athletes arrive ready to compete at the highest level.

Adding to the excitement, every ultimate champion will receive travel vouchers, opening the door to destinations across the airline’s extensive network. The partnership was officially signed at Wizz Air’s headquarters in central Budapest.

“We’re delighted to be announcing Wizz Air as the official airline for the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. “This event will put the best athletes in the world front and centre. We’re pleased that Hungary’s largest airline will be playing a significant role in the success of the Ultimate as it comes to Budapest.”

Balázs Fürjes, the co-chair of the organising committee emphasised: “Budapest is a global sport capital. The passionate, sport-loving Hungarian fans have witnessed 30 major international competitions of 25 summer Olympic sports in the last seven years, and we are delighted to host the pioneering Ultimate Championship, welcoming the best of the best athletes in the world. We proudly share this historic moment with Wizz Air, Central and Eastern Europe’s No.1 airline.”

With a fleet of more than 260 aircraft and a network spanning over 1,000 routes to nearly 200 airports, Wizz Air connects tens of millions of passengers across Europe and beyond. Since its first flight in 2004, the airline has carried more than 500 million passengers, continuing its mission to make travel more accessible through safe, efficient and reliable service.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the World Athletics Ultimate Championship and the local organising committee as the official airline of this landmark event,” said Silvia Mosquera, Commercial Officer at Wizz Air. “As an airline committed to connecting people, we’re excited to help bring the world’s best athletes to our home city of Budapest. This partnership reflects our dedication to excellence, connectivity, positivity and inspiring energy – values shared by both Wizz Air and this world‑class competition, especially in how we reach and energise global audiences. Let’s WIZZ!”

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