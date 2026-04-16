Malaysia kept their hopes alive in Group A of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 when they beat Indonesia 1-0 at the Gelora Joko Samudro in Gresik tonight.

Following their big defeat to Vietnam in their opening game earlier, the Malaysians put up a better performance to outplay the host with the solitary strike coming off Muhammad Fareez Danial Fadzly in the 33rd minute.

In the meantime, Vietnam picked up their second win in Group A with a 10-0 thrashing of Timor-Leste, which gave them the full six points from two matches played.

Ngoc Nguyen Luc Chu (sixth, 31st and 85th) and Van Duong Nguyen (69th, 72nd and 81st) fired a hat-trick each, to be followed by goals from Trong Dai Nhan Le (20th), Ngoc Son Tran (24h), Tri Dung Tran (61st) and Nguyen Duy Khang Truong (70th).

With the second loss, the competition is all over for Timor-Leste this year.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM #VFF

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