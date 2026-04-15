Aung Thi Ha delivered an upset win for Myanmar when his solitary strike gave them a 1-0 win over Thailand in Group B of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 at the Gelora Joko Samudro in Gresik.

Following a first-half deadlock, Thi Ha struck what was to be the winner in the 53rd minute.

The win gave Myanmar four points from two matches played, following their scoreless draw against Laos earlier.

In the meantime, Laos were also on the full points today when they outplayed the Philippines 4-3.

The score stood at 2-2 at the break, with Laos finding the back of the net through Phoutphatai Chanthalangsy in the second minute and Anousith Pradith (45th+2).

Joshua Gabriel Moleje scored the goals for the Philippines in the 17th minute, and Aarran Thomas Long in the 40th minute.

Anousith scored his second of the afternoon and Laos’ third goal in the 56th minute, as Jordan Douglas Allen Villanueva then drew level for the Philippines in the 83rd minute.

However, Anousa ensured the full points for Laos with the winner coming late in the game (90th).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LFF #MFF

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