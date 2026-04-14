A first-half strike from Sok Kryya Ly gave Cambodia a hard-earned 1-0 win over Brunei Darussalam in Group C of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 at the Gelora Delta in Sidoarjo.

Kryya’s winner came in the 27th minute, which gave Cambodia their first win in Group C, following their scoreless draw against Singapore in their opening match.

For Brunei, it was their second loss in the competition.

In the meantime, Australia made it two wins from two matches played after beating Singapore 1-0 in the other match of the day.

It was heartbreak for Singapore, where after a long period of resistance, they conceded the late goal from Luke Becvinovski (90th+5).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFC

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