Ellis Ngi Cai Lin made it back-to-back titles in the Girls’ Under-16 Singles Second Leg, Group A of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026 here in Pahang.

The Johor lass, who had won the First Round JET title when it was held at home in February, showed that there is no slowing down in her desire to be the top women’s singles player in the country with several stirring performances.

All throughout the preliminary matches, the 16-year-old Ellis was never really tested, as she won all her matches in straight sets.

It is no different this time around.

In the repeat final of the First Round, Ellis was once again up against Brenda Jong Jing Hui from Sarawak.

But while Brenda was more resolute in the then final that was stretched to three matches, this time around Ellis made no mistake when she wrapped up the title 21-19, 21-16 in 40 minutes.

In the meantime, in Group B in Selangor, home girl Kiera Wong Yin Xuen gave the local fans plenty to cheer when she delivered the Girls’ Under-16 Singles title.

In the all-Selangor final, the unranked Kiera Wong had outgunned second-seeded Evan Tham Ann Qi.

The 16-year-old Kiera, who had dumped First Round winner Tan Zhi Ying in the semifinals, was brimming with confidence when she faced Eva.

It took Kiera just 30 minutes to take the title with a straight-out 21-19, 21-12 victory.

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