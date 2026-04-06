Just weeks after the conclusion of the indoor season, the focus now turns to the third World Athletics Series event of the year: the Caixa World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Brasília 26.

The global spotlight falls on the Brazilian capital on 12 April, where the world’s best race walkers will clash over the half marathon and full marathon distances, competing for individual and team honours.

The month also features two of the world’s biggest Platinum Label road races – the Boston Marathon and the London Marathon. Elsewhere, the outdoor track and field season continues to gather momentum, highlighted by the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nairobi later in the month.

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