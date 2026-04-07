Athens emerges as preferred host for inaugural edition; Athens Marathon The Authentic achieves Elite Label status as plan launches to secure hosting rights

World Athletics has outlined a landmark strategic roadmap for the future of distance running with the creation of a World Athletics Marathon Championships from 2030.

The marathon will remain a discipline at the World Athletics Championships in 2027 and 2029, but from 2030 it will move to its own standalone championships. From 2031 onwards, the marathon – or any other road running distance – will no longer form part of the World Athletics Championships.

The World Marathon Championships will become an annual event, with men and women competing in alternate years – the same frequency as the current World Championships marathon. It is a championship conceived in close partnership with those who have made the marathon the global phenomenon it is today, with full details of those partnerships to be announced in the coming months.

The World Athletics Road Running Championships will continue to take place as a separate annual event.

As part of this new direction, World Athletics has confirmed the opening of formal exploratory discussions for Athens to host the inaugural World Athletics Marathon Championships in 2030.

World Athletics and the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS), with the cooperation of the Region of Attica, have also agreed a strategic partnership to elevate the Athens Marathon The Authentic to the highest tier of global road racing.

The race has been awarded Elite Label status, recognising its unique place in sporting history and its long-term potential within the international calendar.

This partnership marks the beginning of an ambitious multi-year investment programme designed to modernise the original Olympic course while preserving its 2500-year heritage.

“We are delighted to be exploring the possibility of a standalone World Marathon Championships with Athens – the place where this iconic discipline was born,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Few events in sport carry the weight and resonance of the marathon; it is both a test of the very highest performance and a celebration of mass participation. This is an opportunity to create a dedicated global celebration of marathon running, held in a setting that honours its heritage while shaping a modern championship that reflects the scale and spirit of the global running community,” added Coe.

“The marathon is one of the most universal events in sport, and Athens is its spiritual home,” said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon during a press conference in Athens on Tuesday (7). “Exploring the possibility of a future standalone World Marathon Championships here reflects our ambition to bring the sport’s greatest global showcase back to where it all began. This roadmap ensures the event meets the rigorous technical and operational standards required for the world’s most prestigious stage.”

A new standard for the ‘Authentic’ experience

Having achieved Elite Label status, Athens is targeting a Platinum Label – the highest tier in road racing – by 2029, placing it alongside the world’s most elite marathons.

“Today, we invite the world to join us on a journey. This is more than a race; it is a commitment to excellence. An upgrade that would not have been possible without the valuable support of the Region of Attica, an institutional partner of SEGAS, and its Governor, Nikos Hardalias. This marks a new path of extroversion that our federation is now following,” said SEGAS President Sofia Sakorafa.

“We are investing in the future of every runner who steps on to the road from Marathon to the Panathenaic Stadium, ensuring they receive a world-class experience that honours the legend of this course. Our 2026 edition serves as the first milestone in this transformation.”

The Attica Governor, Nikos Hardalias, praised the cooperation between SEGAS and the region and referred to Attica’s initiatives aimed at establishing Athens as the global capital of the marathon.

“Today’s announcement reflects the systematic and targeted effort we have made over recent months, in close and meaningful collaboration with Hellenic Athletics (SEGAS) and its president, Sofia Sakorafa,” said Hardalias.

“Together, we worked with a clear plan, determination, and consistency, strengthening our international presence in order to reposition Attica on the global marathon map – not only as a point of historical reference, but as a modern, dynamic metropolitan destination of international standing.

“In this context, we are proceeding, using resources from the Region of Attica, with the redevelopment and modernisation of the Authentic Marathon Route, investing in its quality, safety, functionality, and international recognition.

“Our commitment is clear: to restore Attica not only as the birthplace of the Marathon, but as its global capital,” added Hardalias.

2026 registration and alignment

As part of its transition to a global-tier event, the Athens Marathon – which will be held this year on 8 November – is aligning its registration structure with World Athletics’ Elite standards. This investment supports the expanded medical, safety and participant services required for its new status.

World Athletics

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