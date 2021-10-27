1.The Yamaha rider is from Nice in France and began riding motorcycles at just 4 years of age, managed by Jean Phillipe Henry and his father Etienne, who was a former French Champion in the 125cc class.
2. His father was also a locksmith while his mother Martine is a hairdresser. Fabio currently resides in Andorra.
Quartararo comeback kickstarts unforgettable celebrations
3. Quartararo is a popular man in the motorsport world, being good friends with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. The McLaren driver isn’t the only F1 driver to have a good relationship with the 2021 MotoGP™ Champion, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon also considered friends.
4. Quartararo is a huge fan of reggaeton superstar J Balvin, and we guess the Colombian singer is a fan of the Yamaha rider, as the two follow each other on Instagram.
5. His closest friend is Thomas Maubant with the two meeting on the beach in their childhood. The two now work closely together in the MotoGP™ paddock.
Fabio Quartararo, your 2021 MotoGP™ World Champion
6. Quartararo’s fashion sense has often been the talk of the paddock on Grand Prix weekends, and the Frenchman has even done a spot of modelling for Dolce & Gabbana in his free time.
7. Also known as El Diablo, he earned the nickname after he had a Roberto Locatelli replica helmet which had a sticker of a devil on it.
8. Apart from doing some modelling in his free time, Quartararo also took up golf this season, playing Monday through Friday in the lead-up to the Assen TT, though, judging from his post-race celebrations, he may need to hit the driving range again.
The paddock pay tribute to their new World Champion
9. Quartararo even started his own online trend, challenging drivers to go as far as they can on as little fuel as possible, using the hashtag #FQFUELCHALLENGE for players to post their results. It’s a game that has caught on within the paddock, with a number of riders posting their efforts when using the hashtag.
10. After a hard day’s racing, there is nothing quite like a burger for the 2021 Champion, with his love for the food well known amongst MotoGP™ fans. – www.motogp.com