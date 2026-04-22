World Athletics has launched the Kids’ Athletics app to make programme delivery and planning easier, faster and more accessible.

Kids’ Athletics is a free programme designed to get children and young people moving. Created in 2002 and comprehensively updated since then, it uses the power of athletics to inspire young people – wherever they are – to be more active, develop their skills and confidence, and connect with the sport for life.

The Kids’ Athletics app takes the programme to another level. Free to download on Android and Apple, it offers easy access to Kids’ Athletics activities, videos and session plans – all available offline for easy use out on the field of play.

The app is designed primarily for coaches and teachers – simplifying programme delivery and removing access barriers. Available in six languages – English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic and Russian – on iOS and Android, it has been created to support fun, safe and positive experiences for children in athletics worldwide.

The app’s session plan builder helps coaches and teachers to plan fun and engaging sessions specific to the needs of their participant groups or classes, while participation and usage insights will give World Athletics a better understanding of the programme’s reach and effectiveness, allowing for data-driven improvements tailored to community needs.

The app has been developed with scalability in mind. Future updates will support campaigns such as Kids’ Athletics Day and expand the app’s reach to new audiences.

Kids’ Athletics is for everyone and through a range of resources it supports a community of practitioners – including coaches, teachers, volunteers and parents – and participants aged between four and 14.

The programme has so far been implemented by more than 150 Member Federations, reaching an estimated annual reach of more than one million children globally.

World Athletics

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