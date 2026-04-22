Saret Krya’s header in first-half stoppage time earned PKR Svay Rieng FC a 1-1 draw with Bangkok United FC in Hanoi on Wednesday that ensured third place for the Cambodian outfit in Group B of the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™.

Rungrat Phumichantuk had given Totchtawan Sripan’s side a 16th minute lead but Saret nodded home a minute into added time at the end of the opening period to ensure the points were shared between the teams.

The result means Svay Rieng finished in third place in the standings on eight points, three clear of Bangkok United, who ended the group phase in fourth. Vietnam’s Nam Định FC won the group with Johor Darul Ta’zim FC of Malaysia finishing second.

Nam Định will take on Selangor FC in the two-legged semi-finals on May 6 and 13, with JDT facing defending champions Buriram United FC of Thailand on the same dates. The final will be played over two legs on May 20 and 27.

Svay Rieng made the early running at Hàng Đẫy Stadium with Cristian sliding his pass into the path of Sieng Chanthea in the 12th minute but his attempt to find the top corner of Chinnapong Raksri’s goal was too high and wide.

Four minutes later, the Thais took the lead. Wisarut Imura’s mishit shot ricocheted off the thigh of Svay Rieng’s Faris Hammouti and the ball fell kindly for Rungrat, who took a touch to control before scoring past Vireak Dara.

Yudai Ogawa almost levelled in the 21st minute when he jinked through the Bangkok United defence only to drag his shot wide while Dara prevented Arthur De Moura from doubling the Thai side’s lead moments later as he muscled through the defence.

Patrick’s driving run went close to delivering the equaliser for Svay Rieng, the Brazilian powering past the Bangkok United backline to hit a shot that flew across the face of goal with Cristian inches away from tapping in at the far post.

Seconds into first-half stoppage time, the Cambodia Premier League champions equalised. Ryo Fujii’s cross-field ball from the left was angled towards the far post and Krya arrived late and unmarked to thump his header on the run beyond Chinnapong.

Arthur was off target with a rare opportunity in the second half while Dara was forced into a diving save to his right when Guntapon Keereeleang tried his luck from distance for Bangkok United with 17 minutes remaining.

Chinnapong kept out Kwame Peprah’s effort four minutes later as both sides sought a late winner but in the end the points were shared.

The Shopee Star of the Match award winner is:

PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) v Bangkok United FC (THA) – Saret Krya (#13), PKR Svay Rieng FC

SHOPEE CUP™ SEASON 2025/26 GROUP STAGE FINAL STANDINGS

Group A

GROUP A MP W D L GF GA GD PTS BURIRAM UNITED 5 2 3 0 14 5 +9 9 SELANGOR 5 2 3 0 9 5 +4 9 BG PATHUM UNITED 5 2 2 1 9 7 +2 8 CÔNG AN HÀ NỘI 5 2 1 2 9 6 +3 7 TAMPINES ROVERS 5 2 0 3 10 17 -7 6 DH CEBU 5 0 1 4 2 13 -11 1

Group B

GROUP B MP W D L GF GA GD PTS NAM ĐỊNH 5 4 1 0 13 3 +10 13 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM 5 3 2 0 13 4 +9 11 PKR SVAY RIENG 5 2 2 1 9 5 +4 8 BANGKOK UNITED 5 1 2 2 6 12 -6 5 LION CITY SAILORS 5 1 1 3 6 12 -6 4 SHAN UNITED 5 0 0 5 3 14 -11 0

The Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 semi-finals are on May 6 and 13 as follows:

DATE MATCH # MATCH MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF(LOCALTIME) KICK-OFF(GMT) May 6 31 SF Leg 1 SELANGOR FC (MAS) v NAM ĐỊNH FC (VIE) MBPJ Stadium, Selangor 21:00 13:00 32 SF Leg 1 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) v BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor 20:00 12:00 May 13 33 SF Leg 2 NAM ĐỊNH FC (VIE) v SELANGOR FC (MAS) Thiên Trường Stadium, Ninh Binh 17:30 10:30 34 SF Leg 2 BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) v JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) Buriram Stadium, Buriram 19:00 12:00

The home and away final is on May 20 and 27.

Catch all the Shopee Cup™ news at https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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