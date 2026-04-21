Guo Chun Ying, Deputy Director for Sports and Education of Mile City in Kunming, China (left)

Malaysian rally driver Gunaseelan Rajoo is set to make a highly anticipated return to international motorsport after a 15-year hiatus, competing in the Mile Auto Rally Championship 2026 in Kunming, Yunnan Province from 20th to 26th April 2026.

This marks a significant milestone in Gunaseelan’s motorsport journey, as he returns to competitive rallying for the first time since 2011. Known for his consistency and discipline on the stages, he built a strong reputation during his earlier career—earning the nickname “Mr Consistent” during his time competing with the Proton Satria. His progression through competitive machinery, including the Proton Putra 4WD Turbo and later the Mitsubishi Evolution 9 and 10, culminated in winning the Asia Pacific 2WD Championship title before stepping away from the sport.

Now, he returns to the driver’s seat with renewed determination, piloting a Volkswagen Polo 1.6cc Group N rally car on the challenging terrain of Yunnan.

“This is a very special moment for me,” said Gunaseelan. “After 15 years, to be back behind the wheel at an international level is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. Kunming holds great memories for me, and to return here for such a prestigious event makes it even more meaningful.”

The rally is expected to feature more than 100 competitors, including over 20 international drivers and more than 80 local participants across various categories, making it one of the most competitive editions to date.

Gunaseelan will be co-driven by Chong, widely known as “Malay Chong,” a former World Rally Champion, whose experience and expertise are expected to provide a strong competitive edge for the Malaysian team.

Beyond motorsport, Gunaseelan’s participation carries a broader mission—promoting Malaysia on the international stage in conjunction with the ongoing efforts by Tourism Malaysia in support of Visit Malaysia 2026. With China being one of Malaysia’s largest tourism markets, this collaboration represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties not only in tourism, but also in economic sectors such as medical tourism and international education.

Malaysia has long been recognised as a leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare services, attracting international patients from across the region. At the same time, the country continues to be a preferred destination for hundreds of thousands of international students, particularly from China, seeking quality higher education in a diverse and welcoming environment. Strengthening visibility through international platforms such as this rally is expected to further boost these sectors, contributing positively to Malaysia’s economic growth.

“I am honoured to represent Malaysia not just as a driver, but as an ambassador,” he added. “This platform allows us to showcase Malaysia’s strengths—from tourism and healthcare to education—while building meaningful connections with our counterparts in China.”

Yunnan Province is widely regarded as one of China’s most scenic regions, known for its year-round mild climate, breathtaking mountainous landscapes, rich ethnic diversity, and vibrant cultural heritage. Kunming, often referred to as the “City of Eternal Spring,” is famed for its natural attractions such as Dianchi Lake and the UNESCO-listed Stone Forest, along with its lush greenery and comfortable climate, making it an ideal destination for international events and tourism development.

Gunaseelan also expressed his appreciation to the Mayor of Yunnan, a passionate supporter of motorsports, who is keen on fostering stronger tourism and economic ties with Malaysia. This collaboration is expected to open new opportunities for increased travel, business exchanges, and long-term partnerships between Malaysia and Yunnan Province.

The rally effort is strongly supported by key Malaysian partners, including Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air Malaysia. As a growing player in the aviation industry, Batik Air Malaysia enhances connectivity between Malaysia and Kunming with seven weekly flights, delivering consistent and convenient access to Yunnan’s capital.

Further strengthening its China network, the upcoming launch of Shanghai on 1 July 2026 marks the airline’s next step in expanding its reach. This addition complements established services to Kunming, Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Changsha, and Xiamen, reinforcing a well-connected network across key Chinese gateways.

This collaboration is expected to further support tourism flows while strengthening business ties between both regions.

Gunaseelan also extended his gratitude to CRAF Roasters BBQ, a rising Malaysian brand known for its unique and cozy dining experience. Set in a tranquil environment overlooking a pond surrounded by lush greenery, CRAF Roasters BBQ offers a refreshing escape from the city, combining nature with expertly prepared grilled cuisine. Its distinctive ambiance and quality offerings continue to attract food enthusiasts seeking both comfort and a memorable culinary experience.

“I would like to thank all my sponsors and partners who made this possible in such a short time,” said Gunaseelan. “From logistics to planning, their support has been incredible. This is not just my journey—it’s a shared effort.”

As he prepares to take on the demanding stages of Yunnan, Gunaseelan remains focused and optimistic about the road ahead.

“This is just the beginning. I’m looking forward to more international events this year and next, and to continuing this journey while proudly representing Malaysia on the global stage.”

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