A scoreless draw against host Indonesia was enough for Vietnam to win Group A of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026, as Malaysia confirmed their slot to the semifinals after beating Timor-Leste 2-0 at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo in Sidoarjo.

Indonesia, which needed the full points in its final group game to advance to the next round, came up short against a well-organised Vietnamese side.

In the meantime, Malaysia scored a goal in each half through Muhammad Aniq Thaqif Hairulnizam (in the 9th minute) and Muhammad Adam Haikal Muhammad Afiri (52nd), ensuring their progress to the semifinals as Group A runners-up.

In the semifinals in two days, Laos will take on Malaysia, while Vietnam will play Australia.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF #FAM

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