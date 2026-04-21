Following the Philippine women’s national team’s successful qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) underscored the Filipinas’ clear competitive intent and structured preparation roadmap, as detailed by head coach Mark Torcaso.

Fresh off a successful campaign in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where the team secured its second consecutive World Cup berth, Torcaso emphasized that the Filipinas are not content with participation alone. Instead, the program is firmly focused on competing at the highest level and advancing beyond the group stage in Brazil.

“Our objective is very clear: we are going to the World Cup to compete and not just participate. We will do what we can to get out of the group. That means our preparation has to be deliberate and aligned with that ambition,” Torcaso said.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/head-coach-mark-torcaso-outlines-filipinas-world-cup-plan/

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