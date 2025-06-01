Vietnam’s attacking midfielder Nguyen Cong Phuong said that the match against Malaysia next week is important as the ASEAN champions chase down a spot in next year’s AFC Asian Cup.

After thumping Laos 5-0 at home in their opening qualifying game in Group F in March, Vietnam will be looking for their second full points when they take on Malaysia on 10 June 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

“This match is crucial. The team needs to prepare carefully and make maximum efforts to achieve the best results. No matter who plays, the task of all players is to give their all,” said Cong Phuong, who is making a return to the national team after two years.

“We clearly understand that a positive result away from home will open up great opportunities for the team in this qualifying round.

“I am always aware of my responsibility and will try my best whenever I have the opportunity. I feel the great spirit and desire to contribute of the whole team.”

The Vietnam national team is currently training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi. They will play a test match against the Vietnamese U22 side before departing for Malaysia on 6 June 2025.

