Australia are in the semifinals of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 after beating Cambodia 2-0 tonight at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo

Georgio Hassarati gave Australia the lead after nine minutes, followed by the second goal from Josef Hunter Sikora in the 81st minute.The win gave Australia the full nine points from three matches played.In the meantime, Singapore completed their Group C fixtures with a 5-0 beating of Brunei Darussalam.All five goals came in the first half by way of Muhammad Danish Irfan Abdul Hazin in the 30th minute, Aidan Irfan (39th), Keng Lum Lai (54th), Muhammad Aryan Sahib Mohammad Imran Sahib (56th) and Ayden Haziq Muhammad Syaifuallah (62nd). #AFFPhotos Courtesy #FFC

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