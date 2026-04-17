The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed today that the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ Final Draw is now scheduled to take place on May 9, 2026, in Riyadh at the historic At-Turaif District in ad-Dir’iyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Originally slated for April 11 in Riyadh, the event was moved to ensure the full participation of all key stakeholders and Participating Member Associations. This adjustment reflects the AFC’s and LOC’s commitments to hosting a premier ceremony befitting the prestige and stature of the Continent’s flagship tournament.

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https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup.html/news/new-date-for-afc-asian-cup-saudi-arabia-2027%E2%84%A2-final-draw-confirmed

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