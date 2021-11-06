By the second and final downwind, Alinghi’s lead appeared unassailable until they fell into a hole out on the left side of the course, enabling Zoulou to come back into them. However the Swiss two time America’s Cup winners covered Maris’ GC32 to win by just two boatlengths. “We got the best from the day,” said Alinghi’s helmsman Arnaud Psarofaghis. “It was really shifty conditions, but we managed to have a good start on the right and extend our lead. Nico [Charbonnier, Alinghi’s tactician] made some really good calls. But it is a struggle when you are ahead and it’s unstable because the other boats can see where not to go. But we were not stressed as you can’t be everywhere. We were just making our boat go fast and trying to place ourselves between them [Zoulou] and the next mark. We just managed to win the race but it’s still a point…” With second placed Christian Zuerrer’s Black Star Sailing Team coming home third, Alinghi has now pulled out a two-point lead in this final event of the 2021 GC32 Racing Tour. Erik Maris was pleased with the Zoulou team’s performance. “The race was very interesting – it was a hard battle with big wind shifts. The race committee waited and tried many times, but in vain because there just wasn’t the wind to launch a second one. That was a pity because the setting and the environment are very fine. I hope we can do more tomorrow.” Of the Mar Menor, which the GC32 Racing Tour is visiting for the first time, Maris is a fan having trained here before. “I think it is a place we should come back to. The flat water is fantastic. We just need to find the right wind. It is a good place for our kind of [foiling ]boat.” Alinghi at pace today, despite the light conditions. Photo: Sailing Energy / GC32 Racing Tour. In the Zoulou coach boat for this event is Quentin Delapierre, France’s representative in the mixed Nacra 17 catamaran at the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this year and who recently was appointed skipper of the French SailGP team. He had the opportunity to steer the Zoulou GC32 in training earlier this week. Despite it not having the 50 knot potential of the F50, he became an immediate fan of the smaller, simpler foiling GC32. “The boat is really insane, really reliable and with good speed downwind. I was really keen to come and sail with the Zoulou guys who have been doing so well. “Upwind and reaching starts – it’s a good mix,” Delapierre continued of the GC32 Racing Tour. “And the fleet is really good also with Alinghi and Black Star and Red Bull Sailing Team, the World Champions. I hope we [the French SailGP team] can find some funding to race one next season.” Tomorrow Saturday is looking windier potentially and the race committee intends to start earlier at 1030 CET to ensure racing coincides with the best of the breeze. The GC32 Mar Menor Cup is being supported and hosted over the next four days by the Club Náutico Lo Pagán with the support of Turismo Region Murcia, Autoridad Portuaria de Cartagena and local municipalities San Pedro del Pinatar, Cartagena, San Javier and Los Alcázares. Results after day 2 Pos Team Owner/helm R1 R2 R3 R4 Tot 1 Alinghi Arnaud Psarofaghis (SUI) 1 3 1 1 6 2 Black Star Sailing Team Christian Zuerrer (SUI) 2 1 2 3 8 3 Zoulou Roman Hagara (AUT) 4 2 5 2 13 4 Red Bull Sailing Team Erik Maris (FRA) 3 4 4 4 15 5 Team Rockwool Racing Nicolas Sehested (DEN) 5 6 3 6 20 6 Argo Taylor Canfield (USVI) 6 5 6 5 22