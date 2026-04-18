Laos sprang a surprise in their final game of the preliminary round to beat Thailand 3-2 to win Group B of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 here at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo in Sidoarjo.

Laos, who had picked up four points from their first two matches, had the second-half brace from Sisombat Vilaysone (72nd and 76th minute) to thank for their progression to the knockout semifinals stage.

Thailand had started well enough when Viphusit Seejan put them in front in the 14th minute, as they then trooped off to the dressing room on that slim advantage.

Even though Anoulak Singsavang managed to draw level for Laos in the 54th minute, Thailand regained the advantage through Prince Alves Kelly Kouakou just after the hour mark (62nd minute).

But it would seem that Sisombat would have the final say in the game with the double to lead Laos to the next round.

In the meantime, Myanmar remained second in the standings despite a 2-1 loss to the Philippines in their final group game at the Gelora Joko Samudro in Gresik.

The Philippines made sure they were not winless when Aarran Thomas Long’s two goals (81st and 85th minute) in a four-minute blitz gave them the full points.

Myanmar had earlier taken the lead through Nyi Nyi Thant in the 20th minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LFF #MFF

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