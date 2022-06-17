Aquella Golf & Country Club, an exciting new addition to Thailand’s sparkling array of golf courses, has become part of Asian Tour Destinations (ATD).

Located on the pristine Andaman Sea coastline at Thai Muang Beach, 40 minutes north of Phuket International Airport, Aquella is the 12th golf club to join ATD, which was launched in 2020 as an affiliate network of premier golfing properties in the region that have direct ties with the Asian Tour.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Aquella Golf & Country Club to the expanding Asian Tour Destinations family and look forward to developing a stronger connection in the years ahead.”

The club’s 18-hole Aquella course has been sculpted by Phil Ryan and Paul Reeves of Pacific Coast Design.

Simon Mees, Aquella Golf & Country Club’s General Manager, said: “We’re excited about staging top-level tournaments here in the months and years ahead.

“Our facility has been redesigned and developed into a beachfront golf course with a fun and challenging layout set amongst a luxurious residential complex. It’s our intention for the facility to set new standards of excellence – not only in Phuket and Phang Nga, but in the region.”

Majority-owned by Pacific Century Premium Developments, the development, which is separated geographically from Phuket by the Sarasin Bridge, sprawls over 177 hectares and includes an 18-hole miniature putting course and a covered driving range with automatic ball dispensers.

The elegant clubhouse features a pro-shop, cozy restaurant, a first-class spa and an extensive gym.

Managed by Absolute Golf Services, Aquella is the third Thai venue to join Asian Tour Destinations, following Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, and Laguna Golf Phuket.

In addition to the trio of Thai clubs, the ATD network also includes Angkor Golf Resort in Siem Reap, Cambodia; Classic Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, India; Indonesia’s Parahyangan Golf; Kota Permai Golf & Country Club and Horizon Golf & Country Club, both in Malaysia; Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club; Laguna Golf Lăng Cô in Vietnam and Japan’s Sapporo Country Club and The North Country Golf Club.

Asian Tour Destinations will be adding other prominent venues from the Asia-Pacific region to its portfolio in the near future.

