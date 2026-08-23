FIFA has unveiled the Sustainability & Human Rights Strategy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, outlining an action-oriented roadmap to integrate environmental protection and respect for human rights into the delivery of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™.

As the first edition of the tournament to be held in South America, FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ will leverage the power of football and strive to drive tangible impact on and off the pitch, with targeted initiatives designed to address the specific social, environmental and economic context of the host country.

”This Sustainability & Human Rights strategy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup is about turning ambition into action,” said Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General.

“From addressing emissions and fostering waste reduction, to supporting measures to protect workers’ rights, creating a safer tournament environment and applying the FIFA Sustainable Sourcing Code for tournament-related purchases, we are committed to delivering tangible outcomes that can leave a lasting legacy in Brazil.”

The strategy sets out 15 objectives supported by 27 initiatives across four pillars – social, environmental, economic and governance – with the aim of ensuring that sustainability considerations are embedded across every stage of delivery.

“The strategy was developed through stakeholder engagement, including contributions from government bodies, host cities, community groups and international organisations,” said Dame Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women´s Football Officer. “The strategy reflects both global best practice and the specific priorities of the Brazilian context, with the aim of delivering a meaningful and lasting impact for FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™.”

From a social perspective, FIFA will implement its safeguarding policy and relevant competitions procedures to reduce the likelihood of harm – from abuse and harassment, including gender based violence – as well as a number of anti-discrimination measures, provide a confidential grievance mechanism in the form of multiple reporting avenues, and foster accessibility across stadiums and host cities, to help to ensure a safer and more inclusive experience for all accredited individuals, workers, and fans.

On the environmental front, the strategy includes the development of a greenhouse gas emissions inventory and initiatives to manage waste through avoidance, reuse, and recycling, alongside efforts to support actions that promote biodiversity in areas impacted by the tournament.

Economically, the tournament seeks to prioritise local procurement, enabling businesses in Brazil to participate directly in the tournament’s supply chain, while promoting the long-term reuse of tournament infrastructure and materials to provide legacy benefits.

These efforts will be underpinned by governance systems, including the incorporation of FIFA’s Sustainable Sourcing Code into tournament procurement processes, stakeholder training programmes and structured action plans to track progress and ensure accountability.

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