Jaya Grocer today announced its official partnership with HYROX Malaysia as the National Supermarket Partner for the upcoming AirAsia HYROX Kuala Lumpur. Unveiled at Jaya Grocer Signature, KLGCC Mall, this collaboration brings together access to functional nutrition choices with high-performance fitness, to power Malaysia’s first-ever HYROX race, taking place from 11 to 13 December 2026 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur.

Aligned with its efforts to support active lifestyles, Jaya Grocer also introduced its new and dedicated Fitness & Wellness Section, a curated in-store experience designed to provide customers with greater access to products that complement their individual lifestyle needs.

“At Jaya Grocer, we believe wellness is built on the choices we make every single day. It is not only about being active, but also having access to quality food choices that complement different lifestyles. Through our partnership with HYROX Malaysia, we hope to bring together nutrition, fitness, and community experiences that encourage Malaysians to explore active living in their own way,” said Daniel Teng, Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer.

Available at 7 selected Jaya Grocer outlets, the dedicated Fitness & Wellness Section features more than 250 SKUs from local and international brands, covering categories such as sports nutrition, protein shakes, hydration, functional foods, recovery essentials, and wellness products.

The curated selection makes it easier for customers to explore products across fitness, nutrition, and wellness categories, with plans to expand the section to more Jaya Grocer outlets in the future.

Complementing its Fitness & Wellness Section, Jaya Grocer continues to support diverse lifestyle needs by offering a wide selection of fresh produce, quality proteins, and everyday ingredients across its stores. This includes new protein offerings such as Lean Minced Beef (10% Fat), giving shoppers more variety when preparing balanced meals.

Since its launch in 2017, HYROX has grown into a global fitness event with a presence across more than 35 markets and 95 cities worldwide.

Known for its inclusive race format, HYROX welcomes participants of different fitness levels to challenge themselves and be part of a growing fitness community.

“HYROX is designed to be a sport for everybody, regardless of fitness level. Our partnership with Jaya Grocer reflects a shared commitment to supporting fitness progress, personal wellbeing, and stronger communities, while encouraging more Malaysians to embrace movement, challenge themselves, and lead healthier, more active lives.” said Gary Wan, Managing Director of HYROX APAC.

To bring the partnership closer to communities, Jaya Grocer will introduce Power Up Challenges roadshows at three selected outlets, including Eco Ardence, One Utama, and KLGCC.

The HYROX-inspired challenges will offer members an opportunity to experience functional fitness elements in an engaging and approachable environment. Participants will stand a chance to win AirAsia HYROX Kuala Lumpur race entry tickets as the grand prize, alongside other rewards including Jaya Grocer Gift Cards and Jaya Grocer Goodie Bags.

The launch event was officiated by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, YB Tuan Mordi anak Bimol, together with Daniel Teng, Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer, and Joseph Teoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer, officially marking the start of Jaya Grocer’s partnership with HYROX Malaysia.

Jaya Grocer continues to enhance customer convenience by connecting its in-store offerings with online platforms. Through both physical stores and digital channels, customers can access a curated selection of wellness products that support their individual lifestyle needs, anytime and anywhere.

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