Max Verstappen re-signs with Oracle Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2030 Formula One season.

Oracle Red Bull Racing is immensely proud to confirm that Max Verstappen will continue with the Team until the end of the 2030 Formula One season, extending one of the most successful and defining partnerships in F1 history. The four-time World Champion will remain at the heart of Oracle Red Bull Racing as the Team embarks on the next chapter of its journey.

Since joining the Red Bull Junior Programme in 2014 and making his Team debut in 2016 with a victory at his very first Grand Prix, Max has become far more than a driver. He is a defining part of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s history, identity and success.

Together, Max and the Team have secured four Drivers’ World Championships, two Constructors’ World Championships and 71 Grand Prix victories, creating some of the most memorable moments of the modern era of F1.

As they prepare to enter seasons 12 to 15 together, this commitment is about more than continuing an already extraordinary alliance. It is a powerful statement of mutual trust and ambition – and a shared decision to shape the future together.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Having Max continue with us and retaining the best driver on the grid is fantastic news for everyone at Red Bull, Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as F1 and motorsport as a whole.

Very few partnerships in sport achieve what Max and this Team have. Since the very beginning, Max has embodied everything that makes Oracle Red Bull Racing special: uncompromising competitiveness, relentless determination and the courage to challenge convention. His impact on our Team and on Red Bull’s motorsport story has been transformational, and he has been fundamental to everything we have accomplished together.

The decision to continue our journey together is rooted in the trust Max and the Team have built over many years, as well as Max’s confidence in our people, our culture and our vision for the future. Forged through championship-winning success, intense battles and challenging moments alike, this relationship has only grown stronger – making it one of Formula One’s greatest success stories.

But we are not done yet. There are more races to win, more milestones to achieve and more history to write. Together, we continue to raise the bar with the same determination that brought us to the top of the sport and an even greater faith in what we can achieve. Much will evolve as we move forward, but our ambition remains unchanged – united by one direction, one vision, one Team.”

Max Verstappen said: “I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people and I’m ex cited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again. This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.

I have always said it: The Team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home. I came to the Team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four World Championships. To continue this journey with the same Team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do.

Getting to work with Laurent now for over a year has also been great, I see a clear vision he has for the Team. Everyone in Milton Keynes believes in what we are building and I am looking forward to the next chapter, fighting for more victories and competing for championships as we continue to shape the future of this Team.

To make this announcement during the last Grand Prix at Zandvoort is a great moment for me as well. Hopefully we can give the fans a special send-off for the final race.”

Max’s continued commitment comes at a defining moment in the evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing. With Red Bull Ford Powertrains having successfully entered its first season as an F1 power unit manufacturer, continued investment across the Team’s technical infrastructure and facilities, and the Team taking a long-term focus on its values, the foundations for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s next era are being firmly established – with Max Verstappen at the heart of it.

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