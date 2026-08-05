Development in athletics – both on and off the field of play – is in the spotlight as the sport prepares to welcome its rising stars to the World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference for the championships taking place at Hayward Field from 5-9 August, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe reinforced how the importance of the age-group competition goes beyond performance.

“It’s much more than just simply a medals table or the distribution of medals and records,” he said. “It is an important pathway and programme for the development of young athletes.”

Development initiatives held alongside the competition include Athletes Connect, which will offer workshops and talks from some of the sport’s legends as well as a space dedicated to athletes. The World Athletics Media Academy, in partnership with Sony, will also continue as students from the University of Oregon learn from mentors across editorial and photography and assist on coverage throughout the event.

“I’ve often said that your passport is your performance,” Coe added, looking to the athletes in the audience, “but, actually, the journey that you’re on is also about personality and the ability to convey some really positive messages about yourselves, and about our sport while you’re doing that.

“I’m grateful that you, as athletes, are here – that you’ve chosen this sport – and this is a great platform to shine. I’d also like to pay tribute to the coaches. We never minimise the role that you play.”

It is now 40 years since the World U20 Championships launched in Athens in 1986 and the upcoming competition sees the championships return to Oregon for the second time, following the 2014 edition that also took place at Hayward Field.

“We are in a town synonymous with track and field,” added Coe. “I would like to thank the local organising committee and USATF, the city of Eugene and the University of Oregon for all the tireless work that has taken place in pulling the championships together. It feels a bit like coming home when we come to Eugene.”

Coe was joined at the pre-event press conference by TrackTown USA Chief Operating Officer Jody Smith and USA Track & Field CEO Max Siegel, as well as by five rising athletes – Leendert Koekemoer, Mael-Bephassou Lannurien, Izobelle Louison-Roe, Mia Maxwell and Mariah Maxwell.

“We’re proud of the fact that this is our third world championships here in the States over the last four years,” said Siegel, referencing the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon and January’s World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, in addition to this week’s World U20 Championships.

“This may be a stepping stone to something even bigger in the next couple of years, as many of the athletes here will probably be representing their country in the Olympic Games in LA28. We look forward to seeing the development of the athletes and the performances here.”

Welcoming the world to Hayward Field, Smith said: “Our team is excited about what lies ahead this week: the best athletes in the world, a gorgeous venue, our loveable but slightly mischievous mascot Legend the Bigfoot, and performances that remind you of why we love track and field.

“We are eager to see what these amazing athletes will achieve this week. And we are confident our special initiatives will ensure that these championships continue to have an impact on the sport and the communities around the world after the final medal is won on Sunday.”

Louison-Roe and Koekemoer already have global medal experience, Louison-Roe as a world U20 high jump silver medallist from Lima two years ago and Koekemoer as a world 4x400m bronze medallist from Tokyo last year.

Asked about the impact of having fellow Australian high jumpers such as Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers to turn to for advice, Louison-Roe said: “They’ve helped me out a lot – giving me advice, learning how to handle competition and everything. They are such great role models. It’s amazing having them there and being able to follow along in their footsteps.”

Despite having competed on the senior stage, South Africa’s Koekemoer reinforced how age-group competition remains important to him, while he also thanked his more experienced teammates for their support.

“Being part of a senior team has helped me with my confidence, especially coming to the World U20 Championships now,” he said. “I got advice from the senior athletes of my team like Wayde van Niekerk, Akani Simbine, Zakithi Nene – all the big names in the 400m. That really helped me a lot.”

Twin sisters Mia and Mariah Maxwell also return to a familiar setting as they head back to the track on which they respectively gained gold and silver in both the 100m and 200m at the US U20 Championships.

Asked about navigating competition against each other, Mia replied: “Individually we are both track athletes. We both came here to compete, we both came here to get gold. No matter the outcome of each race, we’re always going to be there for each other and that’s what comes first.”

Mariah added: “It’s definitely cool to go 1-2. Of course, we’re going to go into the race thinking we each are going to win. It’s friendly competition.”

On a similar theme, French decathlete Lannurien explained that the most important thing is having fun.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said: “Although I am conscious that I am second on the entry list and that winning a medal is possible, my main objective is to go out there, have fun, and enjoy the moment. I know that if I do have fun when I compete, then good performances are going to happen.”

World Athletics

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