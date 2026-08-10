Rex Lim Yu Hao is one step closer to his dream of representing the country in badminton someday, following his victory at the recently concluded Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2026 Qualifying Round 5 in Kuantan, Pahang.

Rex finally struck gold in the Under-11 boys singles of the Qualifying Round 5, after missing the mark in the two previous editions of the AJBC. A student of SJKC Kheow Bin in Batu Caves, Selangor, Rex displayed excellent form and composure to beat Set Min Hui from SJKC Tun Tan Siew Sin, Subang Jaya, 15-13, 15-13 in the final.

“I am very happy to have won after joining the AJBC twice before. I took part in 2024 and again last year but did not make it past the second round, so I am delighted to win here,” said Rex, who regularly participates in tournaments in Malaysia and Thailand as part of his quest to become a world-class player.

“It is really a good feeling to win here as it shows that I’m on the right track for the future. I’m really enjoying it and I’m looking forward to playing in the Under-13 division next year,” the youngster added.

Rex, who was among 329 youngsters in action over three days, is delighted with the opportunity the AJBC provides for aspiring young players. The AJBC, a visionary programme initiated by Allianz Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia) to inspire, develop and celebrate young badminton talents across Malaysia, has become a vital platform for young shuttlers.

In the Under-15 category, Muhammad Amir Amsyar Muhammad Nur Izwan and Naqib Mifdhal Mohd Nasir grabbed the boys’ doubles gold while Alya Najwa Mohd Hasri and Nur Damia Qaisara Mohd Asri were the girls’ doubles champions.

The Under-15 singles division was dominated by boys’ winner, Zannhin Yap, and girls’ champion, Zafirah Izza Mohd Zamlee.

The prize-giving ceremony was attended by Ms. Sheena Chua, Branch Manager of Allianz Malaysia Kuantan, and En Abdul Hadi Bin Abdul Rahman, Chief Assistant Director, Sports Unit 2, Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education.

Also in attendance was Mohd Saufi Bin Ismail, Assistant Director, Student Talent Development Unit, Student Development Sector, Pahang State Education Department.

The fifth edition of the AJBC is organised by Allianz Malaysia and supported by the Badminton Association of Malaysia and the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education.

In just five years, the AJBC, which does not require any entrance fees from the players, is among the most popular and anticipated junior events in the country. This year’s AJBC features a total of 10 Qualifying Rounds followed by the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

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