Thailand snatched their first-ever Srikandi Merdeka Cup crown when they denied host Indonesia (Garuda Pertiwi) 1-0 in the final that was played at the Supersoccer Arena in Kudus earlier this evening.

The tournament, which is tailored for Girls Under-16, was held for the first time with eight teams taking part, and they are Indonesia (two teams – Garuda Pertiwi and Putri Nusantara), Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

In the final against Indonesia (Garuda Pertiwi), Kawinthida Kikhuntod found the space and time to score in the 23rd minute to give Thailand the lead and eventually the win.

In the meantime, Malaysia came in third in the tournament after beating Jordan 4-0 in the classification match.

An own goal from Jordan’s Eman Muhannad Mahmoud Altmaizi early in the second minute gave the Malaysians the best of start before the prolific Lim You added the second goal with five minutes left in the first half.

Keisha Adeliena Muhammad Khalid converted a penalty in the 51st minute to put Malaysia 3-0 in front as Isabella Saffiya Luanaigh then added the finishing touch right at the end (94th minute).

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS — Thailand

RUNNER-UP — Indonesia (Garuda Pertiwi)

THIRD — Malaysia

FAIR PLAY AWARD — Indonesia A (Garuda Pertiwi)

PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT — Kawinthida Kikhunthod (Thailand)

TOP SCORER — Lim Yoo (Malaysia)

BEST GOALKEEPER — Allena Ayou Arumy (Indonesia)

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT

Like this: Like Loading...