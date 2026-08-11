The excitement towards the inaugural Lee Chong Wei Cup (LCWC) continues to build as more corporate sponsors have pledged their support for this premiere youth event that will get underway from Aug 29-Sept 6 at the Stadium Juara situated beside the Academy Badminton Malaysia.

Chery were the first sponsors to come onboard as the LCWC presenting partner back in February together with Dato’ Seri (Dr.) Lee Chong Wei’s long time equipment sponsor, Yonex Sunrise and Astro as Host Broadcaster for the inaugural competition.

These sponsors are now joined by several high-profile partners which are: U Mobile, CHAGEE, 100Plus, OPPO, Keyplus, IHH Healthcare Malaysia, Cat Day & Akoof Food & Beverage.

Dato’ Seri (Dr) Lee Chong Wei: “I am so thankful to have so many partners coming onboard in our first year and providing the youth athletes an opportunity to experience an amazing event. The event countdown has begun and I am looking forward to seeing all the talent on display. I would like to also thank our presenting partner Chery for helping make my vision a reality.”

U Mobile Chief Consumer Business Officer Navin Manian: “At U Mobile, we believe progress comes from having the ambition to go further and the courage to challenge what is possible. We share the same spirit of pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence that has long defined Malaysian badminton. This is why we are proud to partner with the Lee Chong Wei Cup, a platform that gives young Malaysian talent the opportunity to compete, grow and realize their potential. Badminton has inspired generations of Malaysians to dream bigger, and we hope to play our part in inspiring the next generation to aim higher and carry Malaysia’s proud badminton legacy forward.”

Nicholas John, Head of Sports, Astro : “Astro is honoured to support the inaugural Lee Chong Wei Cup as Host Broadcaster, bringing this exciting platform for young players to fans across the country. As the Home of Sports, Astro has long championed Malaysian sports and athletes – from comprehensive coverage of major sporting events to initiatives that help nurture young talent. The Lee Chong Wei Cup reflects this ambition: creating opportunities for the next generation to grow, compete, and dream bigger. Taking place as Astro celebrates its 30th anniversary and during the Hari Kebangsaan period, this is a meaningful moment. We hope the Lee Chong Wei Cup will inspire new generation of athletes and fans and create more sporting moments (or memories) for Malaysians to share together.”

CHAGEE Quote: “We’re proud to be part of the Lee Chong Wei Cup because it represents more than a badminton tournament. As a brand that believes in creating meaningful moments of connection, we are honoured to support an initiative that inspires the next generation of Malaysians.”

F&N Beverages Marketing sdn Bhd, Chief Marketing Officer, Leong Wai Yin: “Our relationship with Dato’ Seri (Dr) Lee Chong Wei goes far beyond a brand partnership. Since becoming our Brand Ambassador in 2009, he has been a true friend of 100PLUS and someone who shares our deep commitment to Malaysian sport. We have had the privilege of being part of his remarkable journey and witnessing how he has inspired generations of Malaysians, both on and off the court.

“Junior development is vital to the future of Malaysian badminton, and this tournament reflects a shared belief between Dato’ Seri (Dr) Lee Chong Wei and 100PLUS that we must continue to inspire, support and create opportunities for our young athletes to dream big and become the champions of tomorrow.”

OPPO Malaysia Marketing Director Monica Chin: “The Lee Chong Wei Cup perfectly aligns with our global slogan, Make Your Moment. We’re excited to see thousands of young talents take their shot, discover what they’re capable of and create unforgettable moments. We could even see an undiscovered player rise to the challenge against an invited national champion. That’s the excitement we’re looking forward to. So, young athletes, step up, go for it and Make Your Moment!”

Keyplus: “We’re proud to be part of the Lee Chong Wei Cup because it represents more than a badminton tournament. It brings together young talents, families and communities through sportsmanship, determination and a shared passion for the game.”

IHH Healthcare Malaysia Regional CEO (Central) & Corporate Clinical Services Dr. Shuba Srinivasan: “The Lee Chong Wei Cup will bring many young players onto the court, and with that comes the responsibility to make sure they are able to compete in a safe and well-supported environment. Good medical support is not only about responding when something happens; it is also about having the right people and preparation in place throughout the competition. Through our role as Official Medical Partner, we are bringing together our hospitals across the Klang Valley to support the tournament meaningfully with our medical teams and expertise.”

Cat Day: “At Cat Day, we believe greatness begins with care, patience, and the courage to grow every day. These values strongly resonate with what the Lee Chong Wei Cup represents — inspiring young athletes to dream bigger, build resilience, and pursue excellence with humility.”

Akoof: “We are delighted to be part of the Lee Chong Wei Cup. As a Penang-based company, we feel a special connection to Dato Seri Lee Chong Wei, and now we are proud to support his personal ambitions as official Frozen Food Partner. We cannot wait to be part of this prestigious event”.

To add to the excitement of the first ever LCWC, the eloquent trophy was also unveiled, along with the medals for the respective age categories.

Built around the design theme, “The Journey Towards Greatness & Inspiring Champions.”, the trophy reflects the determination, discipline, humility, resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence that defined Chong Wei’s remarkable career. The soaring Chong Wei silhouette represents an athlete’s continuous journey towards excellence, while its sweeping curves symbolise momentum, resilience, aspiration and the courage to overcome challenges.

An abstract badminton racket-net motif represents precision, technical mastery and focus, culminating in the upward facing three-dimensional shuttlecock at its peak – symbolising every young athlete’s ambition to reach the very highest level of the sport.

This trophy weighs about 12.5kgs and stands at 60cm tall is handcrafted from premium-grade brass with a luxurious gold-plated finish and mounted on a solid teak wood pedestal. Every element of the trophy has been designed to embody prestige, craftsmanship and Malaysian badminton excellence.

But at its heart, the trophy represents far more than winning a championship, rather the impact that Chong Wei has left in Malaysian badminton which is to inspire young players to dream boldly, compete with honour and pursue greatness of their own.

This age-group competition will comprise of three categories: Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17, and will feature all five disciplines: Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

The LCWC will also debut the 15×3 scoring system that will officially make its debut at the BWF World Tour next year and will be played over a single leg in its debut year with a RM100,000 prize purse up for grabs as well. This figure is one of the most lucrative youth rewards to be offered in Malaysia.

The LCWC will aspire to mirror the successful two-decade career of Chong Wei, who famously held the world number one ranking for a record 349 weeks, including a 199-week run for four consecutive years from 2008-2012, three-time Olympic silver medalist with 69 Badminton World Federation titles to his name, and is one of the most successful athletes ever produced.

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