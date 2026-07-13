The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour makes its way to Hanoi, Vietnam, with the pride of ASEAN football on display at Trang Tien Plaza, 24 Hai Ba Trung Street, Cua Nam Ward on July 18 and 19, just a week before the much-anticipated competition kicks off on July 24.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ trophy’s appearance in Hanoi is being featured as part of title partners Hyundai’s car exhibition which offers football fans and visitors the opportunity to explore the global smart mobility leader’s latest vehicles while getting a first-hand look at the region’s most coveted prize.

Hyundai’s exhibition will be open to the public from 9.30am to 10pm on both days. Visitors can sign up for test drives of Hyundai cars, enjoy interactive football-themed activities, receive exclusive giveaways, enter a lucky draw and get up close to the trophy at the event.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, features the region’s 10 national teams battling to be crowned ASEAN Champions from July 24 to August 26 when it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Following Vietnam, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour will continue its journey to Indonesia, with stops at Kota Kasablanka in Jakarta on July 25 and 26, then the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in BSD City, Tangerang, on July 29, August 1 to 2 and August 8 to 9.

Follow the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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