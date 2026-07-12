Kaya FC-Iloilo’s PFF Women’s League (PWL) title defense is off to a great start in the 2026 season, surging to its second straight win with a 7-1 rout of the University of the Philippines (UP) on Saturday at the Adidas Football Park in the SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

The near-namesake tandem of veteran Inday Tolentin and rookie Jay Tolentino scored in the first six minutes through the tremendous high pressing of their frontline alongside Player of the Match Alex Carpio.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/kaya-wallops-up-to-lead-pwl-feu-gets-1st-win/

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