In conjunction of World Badminton Day, ASICS Malaysia celebrated the most beloved sport in Malaysia by hosting an experiential and fun-filled day of ASICS technology supports comfort, stability and confidence on court.

ASICS Malaysia brought together badminton enthusiasts, media representatives, content creators and invited guests for a vibrant morning of sport, movement and community at IOI Sports Centre, Putrajaya.

The event underscored ASICS’ commitment to supporting athletes of all levels while promoting the brand’s founding philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body through one of Malaysia’s most beloved sports.

From first-time recreational players to seasoned badminton enthusiasts, participants enjoyed a series of interactive on-court activities designed to celebrate the joy of movement while experiencing the latest ASICS badminton footwear technology firsthand.

The morning kicked off with an exclusive ASICS shoe trial, allowing participants to put the brand’s latest badminton footwear through its paces in a real playing environment.

Guests then took part in an engaging badminton clinic that explored different playing styles, techniques and court strategies, providing practical insights into how movement, balance and agility can elevate performance on court.

Featured during the shoe trial were the COURT CONTROL™ FF 4 (RM559.00) and BLADE™ FF 2 (RM449.00), two badminton shoes designed to suit different playing styles.

The COURT CONTROL™ FF 4 is built for players who favour powerful jumps and attacking play, combining FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning,

DYNALACING™ technology and the TWISTRUSS™ support system to deliver exceptional comfort, stability and responsiveness during long matches.

Meanwhile, the lightweight BLADE™ FF 2 is engineered for speed and agility, enabling quick footwork and explosive multi-directional movements.

By experiencing both models on court, participants gained a better understanding of how the right footwear technology can enhance comfort, confidence and performance.

During the event there were exciting, friendly matches and interactive badminton mini games, where participants showcased their skills, tested their reflexes and embraced some light-hearted competition. Throughout the session, laughter, cheers and spirited rallies filled the courts, creating an atmosphere that reflected the inclusive and community-driven nature of the sport.

Elevating the celebration were distinguished figures from Malaysia’s badminton fraternity, including former Olympic Badminton Player Soniia Cheah, and former Malaysian national badminton player, sports psychologist and award-winning coach Daphne Ng.

Their presence added an inspiring dimension to the event, giving participants a rare opportunity to engage with individuals who have experienced the sport from multiple perspectives, elite competition, coaching and athlete development.

Throughout the badminton clinics, the trio shared valuable insights on technical skills, game strategy, mental resilience and performance mindset, enriching the learning experience for players of all levels.

Their hands-on involvement, words of encouragement and willingness to connect with participants transformed the clinics into memorable sessions, further amplifying the excitement of the day and underscoring badminton’s enduring ability to inspire, unite and empower communities through sport.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Mr Boon Tib, ASICS Malaysia Country Manager said, “Badminton has long been a sport that brings Malaysians together, regardless of age, skill level or background. Through our World Badminton Day celebration, we wanted to create an experience that not only showcases our latest innovations but also celebrates the camaraderie, energy and positive impact that sport can bring to our lives. Seeing participants actively engage, learn and enjoy themselves throughout the day perfectly reflects what ASICS stands for.”

The event also highlighted the growing importance of experiential sports engagement, allowing participants to experience product performance in authentic sporting environments while learning from fellow players and coaches.

As badminton continues to inspire communities around the world, ASICS Malaysia remains committed to supporting athletes and sports enthusiasts through innovative products, meaningful sporting experiences and initiatives that encourage active lifestyles.

The World Badminton Day celebration concluded with participants leaving the courts energised, inspired and eager for their next match, reinforcing badminton’s enduring role in bringing people together through movement, competition and fun.

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