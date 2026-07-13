Formula E unleashed the all-new GEN4 race car at Goodwood Festival Speed for its first UK public appearance as British driver Dan Ticktum showcased the future of electric racing performance by taking the GEN4 up the iconic Goodwood Hill.

The complete evolution of the unique Championship’s race cars was on display as the GEN1, GEN2 and GEN3 also took to the famous Hill.

The fastest-ever Formula E car is capable of speeds of 335kph and 0-100kph in just 1.8 seconds, producing up to 600kW of power with permanent all-wheel drive and will make its racing debut on track on 18-19 December in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the start of the 2026/27 Season.

This weekend, Formula E unleashed the future of electric racing to fans as its revolutionary GEN4 race car made its first UK public appearance at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard.

Driven by British Formula E driver for CUPRA Kiro, Dan Ticktum, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s next-generation race car took to the iconic 1.16-mile Goodwood Hill in front of an estimated quarter of a million spectators over four days, giving fans their first opportunity to experience the speed, sound and performance of the most advanced Formula E car has ever built.

Dan Ticktum’s GEN4 running tested a revolutionary hybrid AI architecture built with Google Cloud, with the high-speed engineering proof of concept system delivered instantaneous, split-second driver coaching. By processing live telemetry, video, and audio feeds entirely on-device via a Google Pixel 10 Pro, the test marks a critical milestone in proving that next-generation consumer hardware can successfully manage data-heavy, mission-critical operations under the most demanding conditions.

Following its global reveal at Circuit Paul Ricard in April, and its appearance during the 2026 Monaco E-Prix, Goodwood Festival of Speed provided the perfect stage for the GEN4’s UK debut, introducing British motorsport fans to the next chapter of Formula E ahead of its competitive debut in the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Representing the biggest technological step forward in the Championship’s history, the GEN4 is capable of speeds exceeding 335kph, accelerating from 0-100kph in approximately 1.8 seconds and from 0-200kph in just 4.4 seconds. Producing up to 600kW of power in ATTACK MODE – equivalent to 815hp – it is also the only single-seater race car to feature permanent all-wheel drive.

Alongside the GEN4’s UK premiere, Formula E also showcased the complete evolution of its race cars, with GEN1, GEN2, GEN3 and GEN4 displayed together for the first time at Goodwood. Participating teams and manufacturers included Jaguar TCS Racing, DS AUTOMOBILES and Mahindra Racing, celebrating more than a decade of innovation and progress in electric motorsport while highlighting the remarkable pace of technological advancement across the Championship.

Dan Ticktum, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and CUPRA KIRO Driver, said: “It’s fantastic to bring the GEN4 to Goodwood Festival of Speed and give British fans their first chance to see it in action at such an iconic motorsport event and show fans how impressive the car is – the power, the grip from the all-wheel drive and the acceleration are on another level. Without a doubt this is a huge step forward for Formula E, everyone got an exciting glimpse of what’s to come when it starts racing later this year for the 2026/27 Season.”

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said: “Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the world’s greatest celebrations of motorsport, making it the ideal place for the UK debut of our GEN4 race car. This represents the biggest performance leap in Formula E’s history and we’re incredibly proud to have been able to showcase it to thousands of fans in the UK for the first time at this iconic event. The GEN4 demonstrates not only the future of electric racing performance, but also our continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in motorsport.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E, FIA, said: “Goodwood Festival of Speed provides the perfect stage to showcase just how far the technology behind the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has evolved over the past 12 years. From pioneering electric racing at its inception to introducing the all-new GEN4 era, Formula E continues to push the boundaries of performance, efficiency and innovation. We are now looking forward to seeing the GEN4 car continue its development programme with our registered manufacturers before it makes its competitive debut, where its full potential will be showcased on track.”

Beyond its outright speed, the GEN4 continues Formula E’s commitment to sustainable innovation. The car has been designed to be the world’s first racing car that is 100% recyclable or reusable, incorporating at least 20% recycled materials across key components and tyres made from 65% renewable and recycled materials.

Pre-season testing will take place in Madrid in November before the GEN4 car makes its racing debut in the opening round of the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 18-19 December.

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