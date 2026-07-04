Indonesia’s Joe Fardhan Rainanda halted China’s hopes of a clean sweep in the men’s singles by securing a place in Sunday’s final at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships.

China had occupied three of the four semi-final spots and looked set for an all-Chinese showdown, but Rainanda produced a spirited performance to down Luo Jing Yu in a thrilling one-hour contest.

The Indonesian took the opening game 21-16 before Luo responded with a 21-15 win to force a decider. The third game went right down to the wire, with Rainanda holding his nerve to prevail 23-21 and book his place in the final.

The victory levels their head-to-head record at 1-1.

Awaiting him will be China’s Hong Tianyu, who came through an all-China semi-final against Xu Jining.

Hong needed exactly an hour to seal a hard-fought 20-22, 22-20, 21-15 victory and keep China’s hopes of retaining the men’s singles crown alive.

China are, however, guaranteed the women’s singles title.

Reigning champion Yin Yi Qing advanced to another final after overcoming Japan’s Yurika Nagafuchi 21-9, 21-14 in 40 minutes.

She meets compatriot Zhang Yixin, who denied the home fans a finalist with a 23-21, 21-18 victory over fourth seed Saki Matsumoto.

Chinese Taipei are assured of a title as they dominated the men’s doubles final, with Huang Tzu-Yuan/Lin Sheng-Min set to face compatriots Chen Ping Hsuan/Lee Wei Ting after both pairs won their respective semi-finals.

Japan, meanwhile, are also assured of a title in the women’s doubles with Ria Haga/Rio Yamakita taking on Aoi Banno/Yuzu Ueno in an all-Japanese final.

Malaysia are pinning their hopes on the mixed doubles through Ahmad Redzuan/Low Zi Yu, who are bidding to deliver the country’s first title at these championships since Leong Jun Hao last won the men’s singles crown in 2017. The pair also have the chance to become Malaysia’s first mixed doubles champions since Tan Wee Kiong and Woon Khe Wei triumphed in 2007.

Redzuan/Low battled past Chinese Taipei’s Lin Sheng-Ming/Sun Liang Chin 21-16, 23-25, 21-10 to reach the final, where they will face China’s Zheng Wei Gang/Li Meng Han.

The finals begin at 10am local time on Sunday.

FINALS (July 5)

Men’s Singles

Joe Fardhan Rainanda (INA) vs Hong Tianyu (CHN)

Women’s Singles

Yin Yiqing (CHN) vs Zhang Yixin (CHN)

Men’s Doubles

Huang Tzu-Yuan/Lin Sheng-Min (TPE) vs Chen Ping Hsuan/Lee Wei Ting (TPE)

Women’s Doubles

Ria Haga/Rio Yamakita (JPN) vs Aoi Banno/Yuzu Ueno (JPN)

Mixed Doubles

Ahmad Redzuan/Low Zi Yu (MAS) vs Zheng Wei Gang/Li Meng Han (CHN)

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