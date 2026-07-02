The World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26 (WU20 Oregon 26) has unveiled the medals set to be awarded to the world’s brightest rising stars on 5-9 August.

Designed to be symbolic of Oregon’s natural beauty and rich track and field history, the medals take the shape of the WU20 Oregon 26 event logo, which features geometric Oregon trees and wings, which come together to represent the traditional track and field winged foot symbol. The symbol of wings carries a double meaning in the state of Oregon, as the state motto of “She flies with her own wings” was officially adopted by the state legislature in 1987.

The medal details go as far as the ribbon attached. Gold medals are bound by a blue ribbon, symbolising Oregon’s plentiful waters and streams; silver medals include a red and orange ribbon, inspired by the state’s vibrant sunrises and sunsets; and the ribbons on bronze medals don the iconic green that defines the region’s landscape.

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