Melbourne Victory have added plenty of experience to their defence ahead of the 2026-27 Isuzu UTE A-League season, signing German centre-back Philipp Ziereis on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old arrives in Melbourne after a lengthy career in Germany and Austria, where he amassed more than 150 appearances for St. Pauli before spells with Austrian Bundesliga outfit LASK and most recently German second-tier club SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-transfer-news-melbourne-victory-sign-phillip-ziereis-contract/

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