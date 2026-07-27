Mitch Baker scored a hat-trick on his international debut as Indonesia opened the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with a 5-1 win over Cambodia in Bogor on Monday in Group A while Singapore maintained their perfect start by handing Timor-Leste a 2-0 defeat at Jalan Besar Stadium.

The 19-year-old United States-based forward completed his treble inside the opening 56 minutes of his first appearance for Indonesia with John Herdman’s side recording a statement result as the nation attempts to claim the title for the first time in the tournament’s 30-year history.

“I can’t put into words what I’m feeling. I’m so happy for the team, for my family and for Indonesia. This has been a long time coming. I’m really proud,” said Baker, who was named Hyundai Player of the Match. “It’s exceeded my expectations. Unbelievable. I can’t believe it. It’s unreal.

“The team’s unreal. I think the leadership’s been great, the guys have done such a great job of integrating me and the other new guys into the team. I thought it was a really good team performance and we’ll build from here and keep going in the tournament.”

Baker put the Indonesians in front after a little more than five minutes when Thom Haye delivered a perfectly-flighted free kick into the heart of the area and Baker rose above the defence to flick his header into the bottom corner.

By the 15th minute Indonesia doubled their lead with a rapid-fire flowing move that cut through the Cambodian defence. Marc Klok released a sprinting Eliano Reijnders down the right flank and his centre was side-footed home by the arriving Baker.

Sandy Walsh added the third in the 24th minute, the former Buriram United FC and Yokohama F Marinos man converting when he nodded in Haye’s corner from the left.

Three minutes into the second half, Cambodia gave themselves a lifeline. Yudai Ogawa rolled his corner to Chea Sokmeng and the defender hit a curling strike towards goal from a tight angle that Nadeo Argawinata palmed over his own line.

However, Baker completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute when he headed in another Haye centre from the right and substitute Jens Raven completed the scoring with four minutes remaining, rolling the ball into an empty net after a mix-up in the Cambodian defence.

The win sees Indonesia join Vietnam on three points in Group A with Singapore topping the standings on six points after downing Timor-Leste to register a second consecutive success.

Ilhan Fandi gave the Lions a 41st minute lead with a perfect header and midfielder Song Ui-young doubled the advantage 11 minutes into the second half when he nodded in Kyoga Nakamura’s cross as the Singaporeans backed up their opening win against Cambodia.

“I think it was a much better performance than the last game against Cambodia,” said Ilhan, who was named Hyundai Player of the Match for a second successive match. “I think the team did what we had to do to improve and credit to the boys.

“Amazing, much better performance, but of course, you know, the next game is against Vietnam. It’s going to be a tougher opponent, so we have to rest, recover, and be ready for the next game.”

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Singapore (SGP) v Timor-Leste (TLS) – Ilhan Fandi (#19), Singapore Indonesia (IDN) v Cambodia (CAM) – Mitch Baker (#9), Indonesia Upcoming Fixtures:

Tuesday, July 28, Group B

Malaysia (MAS) v Laos (LAO), Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Philippines (PHI) v Myanmar (MYA), New Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas, 6pm (local time) / 10am (GMT)

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn for news, fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings and broadcast listings.

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