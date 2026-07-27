Nick Cassidy finished second in the second Tokyo E-Prix race, securing another podium for Citroën Racing Formula E Team.

Jean-Éric Vergne completed a strong recovery drive to finish fifth following a perfectly executed strategy.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team claimed its first double-podium race weekend and its third consecutive podium finish.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, nothing is ever certain. Round 15 proved exactly that. The second race in Tokyo once again showcased the intensity that defines Formula E.

With constantly evolving track conditions, contrasting Attack Mode strategies and a late red flag disrupting the race just two laps from the finish, the fifteenth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship delivered excitement until the very end.

Following a morning of heavy rain that led to the cancellation of Free Practice 3, qualifying took place on a constantly evolving circuit. Despite encouraging pace, Jean-Éric Vergne and Nick Cassidy narrowly missed out on the Duels and lined up twelfth and thirteenth on the grid respectively.

With conditions remaining highly unpredictable, Citroën Racing Formula E Team once again opted for split strategies to cover multiple race scenarios. Jean-Éric Vergne chose to deploy his first Attack Mode early in the race to move quickly through the field, while Nick Cassidy adopted a more conservative approach, focusing on energy saving in order to maximise his pace during the closing stages.

Although the race started behind the Safety Car, both drivers were determined to gain positions once racing got underway. As the circuit gradually dried, the team’s strategies began to pay off. Thanks to strong pace and efficient energy management, Vergne steadily climbed through the order to break into the top five.

Meanwhile, Cassidy made full use of his Attack Mode during the second half of the race to complete a series of decisive overtakes. In a race where the gaps remained incredibly close, the New Zealander fought his way into second place, while Vergne was running in third.

With just two laps remaining, a major multi-car incident involving several cars further down the field brought out the red flag, temporarily suspending the race. Following a short interruption, the race resumed for a dramatic one-lap sprint to the finish.

Under pressure from Jake Dennis (Andretti), Nick Cassidy kept his composure to secure an outstanding second-place finish. Jean-Éric Vergne crossed the line in fifth after another strong, albeit frustrating, race.

His well-executed strategy and impressive recovery drive in extremely challenging conditions were ultimately offset by insufficient remaining energy to defend against rivals in the closing stages.

With a second and fifth-place finish, Citroën Racing Formula E Team concluded its Japanese weekend with another major points haul, confirming the progress shown over recent rounds and heading into the final double-header of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in London with growing momentum.

At the end of an emotional and challenging week, Citroën Racing Formula E Team leaves Japan with 166 championship points and fifth place in the Teams’ Championship, concluding the Asian leg of the season with strong momentum and renewed confidence. For reference, the team was seventh in the standings following the Shanghai E-Prix.

Beth Paretta, MSG Managing Director: “It’s an incredible result for Citroën Racing Formula E Team here in Tokyo. To come away from this double-header with two podium finishes for Nick is a fantastic achievement, and JEV delivered another outstanding drive to finish fifth today. It was a crazy race, with changing conditions, a red flag and a one-lap sprint to the finish, but the team executed the strategy brilliantly and fought its way through the field. This week has shown exactly what this team is made of. Everyone came together, supported one another and never stopped believing. We’re incredibly proud of what we achieved here in Tokyo, and these results are a true reward for the commitment and resilience shown by every single member of the team.”

Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver: “I’m really happy to be back on the podium here in Tokyo. Japan has always been a very special place for me, so achieving this result in front of these fans means a lot. It has been an incredibly difficult week for everyone in the team, but the way we came together and supported each other was remarkable. I’m proud that we were able to reward all of that hard work with a double podium finish for the team, and hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”

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