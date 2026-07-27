TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland driving the (48) Mahindra Racing Mahindra M12Electro leads the field into turn one at the start during the Tokyo E-Prix, Round 15 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Tokyo Street Circuit on July 26, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/LAT Images)

Nyck de Vries secured victory for Mahindra Racing in the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix, successfully navigating mixed weather conditions to climb from fifth to first.

Citroën Racing’s Nick Cassidy and Andretti Formula E’s Jake Dennis claimed the remaining podium spots, while championship contenders Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) failed to score points.

Jake Dennis has taken the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship standings, with only two races remaining, and Porsche successfully clinches the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E Manufacturers’ World Championship title.

The Championship battle will conclude at the season finale in London, with the deciding races scheduled for August 15 and 16 2026, at Excel London.

Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries got his set-up just right to fire from fifth to victory in the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix Round 15 in mixed conditions, heading home Citroën Racing’s Nick Cassidy and Andretti Formula E’s Jake Dennis, with title contenders Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) failing to score.

It all goes down to the wire to crown our World Champion, with Driver standings’ closer than ever heading into the season finale in London.

De Vries made a timely bid for ATTACK MODE on Lap 28 and picked off those ahead to reach and pass reigning World Champion Oliver Rowland in P1; the Nissan driver himself on a charge late on.

Mahindra had opted to set the car up for a drying surface, gambling on further rain holding off after a deluge earlier in the afternoon. De Vries navigated a late Red Flag for a second win of 2025/26 and Mahindra’s second of the season; a feat the team hasn’t achieved since 2017/18.

Cassidy and Citroën made the same bet, and it paid off; the New Zealander carving his way from 13th to second and more silverware after yesterday’s poignant P3 finish.

Dennis, staggeringly, clambered from 18th to the final spot on the podium – also making it past Rowland thanks to the Nissan driver’s late ATTACK MODE call and marginal energy. Dennis now leads the Drivers’ World Championship, as Formula E next heads to the site of his first title victory in London and the season finale weekend.

The 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Champion was able to take advantage of Pascal Werhlein’s misery, with a second non-score for the Porsche driver in as many rounds in Tokyo leaving him third in the standings. Mitch Evans also failed to finish today,and having provisionally led the running earlier in the race, leaves Tokyo two points behind Dennis in second.

Just five points split the top three drivers in the points table, while the victory by Dennis sees Porsche crowned 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E Manufacturers’ World Champions. Jaguar still leads Porsche in the ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ World Championship table, which, like the Drivers’ crown, will go down to the wire in London.

The title-deciding 2026 Hankook London E-Prix Rounds 16 & 17 will take place on 15 and 16 August to see out the GEN3 era.

Nyck de Vries, No, 21, Mahindra Racing said: “I do want to thank the gods because I think we were a little bit lucky today. Obviously, we had a poor start, I think we opted for a drying track and, in hindsight, that obviously worked out in our favour. I think it was very important to save energy at the beginning of the race because once the track dried, you needed the energy. I think we were a little bit lucky with the Red Flag at the end because Jake [Dennis] was coming on strong in ATTACK MODE, but I am very, very happy and proud of my team who executed a great race and scored our second win of the season. Obviously, the energy was pretty high in that last lap, so it was mainly about not making any mistakes and keeping it clean. Very happy, after a challenging weekend and difficult circumstances, to come out with big points.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Citroën Racing: “To everyone at Citroen Racing, to the family at Stellantis Motorsport, they put a lot of faith in me to bring me to this programme and they have been saying all year that they’ve got big plans and we’re excited for the future. We’ve been through some really tough times, you know in the last few weeks, in the last few months as well. And so this weekend to have amazing results is really special. Thanks to all of them for their work. And then, you know, this place – Tokyo – it’s meant so much to me to build my career here over the years. I have a lot of friends here this weekend, a lot of Japanese fans…supporting me which means a lot.”

Jake Dennis, No. 27, Andretti Formula E said: “It had everything! I think at one point I was 35 seconds back from the leader, and to almost win it with no Safety Car, nothing, is pretty impressive. We got the call perfectly on the strategy with the tyre pressures, and ultimately I just had a mega car. We were so quick on 300kW, and obviously on the 350kW, it was there for the taking. Championship leader sounds incredible! I had this pressure back in Season 9, so I’m used to it. There’s no difference there. Obviously, the gap is much closer, but you know, I’m just fully motivated, focused to get the job done, and it’s going to be an incredible fight with the five of us who can probably go for it. There’s no one I’d rather have backing my corner than Andretti, and let’s go and get it done in a couple of weeks.”

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