The trails of Cameron Highlands once again became the ultimate proving ground for endurance, resilience and community as Cameron Ultra-Trail 2026 (CULTRA).

Presented by ASICS returns from 17 to 19 July 2026, brought together thousands of runners from Malaysia and around the world to take on one of Southeast Asia’s most demanding mountain races.

ASICS Malaysia returned as Presenting Sponsor for the second consecutive year, continued its partnership with CULTRA as part of its commitment to support the country’s growing trail running community and encouraged more people to experience the physical and mental benefits of movement.

Far more than a race against the clock, CULTRA had become a celebration of the human spirit, where experienced ultra-runners, first-time trail enthusiasts, and everyday athletes stand on the same start line, united by a shared determination to conquer challenging terrain and discover how far they can push themselves.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cameron Highlands, participants navigated rugged mountain trails, steep ascents, technical descents and changing weather conditions that demanded not only physical strength, but resilience, mental focus and strategic decision-making.

“Trail running is about much more than reaching the finish line. It teaches perseverance, humility and confidence while allowing people to reconnect with nature and themselves,” said Mr. Boon Tib, Country Manager for ASICS Malaysia.

“Our continued partnership with CULTRA reflects our commitment to supporting athletes at every level and helping more Malaysians experience the transformative power of movement through the sport.”

The race weekend saw outstanding performances from ASICS athletes across multiple categories, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting trail runners at every level.

In the highly competitive 100KM Open Men’s category, Mohamad Amierul Amin delivered an impressive performance to secure second place with a time of 14:51:58, while Halimatun Saadiah (Emaasajew) finished second in the Women’s 100KM Open in 20:07:54, demonstrating exceptional endurance on one of Southeast Asia’s most demanding trail courses.

ASICS also celebrated a victory in the Men’s 60KM Open, where Oswald Maikol claimed the championship title with a winning time of 6:23:08.

In the 30KM category, Khairulamirin Kamarudin secured third place in the Men’s Open with a time of 3:36:09, while Nurfathin Zahrolayali earned second place in the Women’s Open after finishing in 4:42:50.

These podium finishes reflect not only the dedication and determination of the athletes but also ASICS’ continued commitment to empowering runners to perform at their best across every distance and terrain.

Beyond elite competition, CULTRA continues to play an important role in strengthening Malaysia’s trail running ecosystem by bringing together athletes, running communities, volunteers and outdoor enthusiasts in a shared celebration of endurance and adventure.

As part of its continued investment in trail running, ASICS also unveiled two new trail running shoes that will officially be available in Malaysia from 1 August 2026, the flagship METAFUJI™ TRAIL 2 and the all-new BLAZEBLAST™.

The launch at CULTRA 2026 gave participants and members of the media an exclusive first look at the brand’s latest innovations ahead of their retail release.

Positioned as ASICS’ pinnacle trail racing shoe, the METAFUJI™ TRAIL 2 was engineered for competitive runners seeking greater speed, propulsion and confidence across demanding terrain.

Developed alongside elite athletes, the shoe incorporates the brand’s latest performance technologies to help runners perform at their best on technical trails. The METAFUJI™ TRAIL 2 will retail at RM999.

Complementing it was the debut of the BLAZEBLAST™, a brand-new trail running franchise created to make off-road running more accessible to a wider community of runners.

Featuring responsive cushioning, lightweight comfort and a versatile road-to-trail design, the BLAZEBLAST™ delivers an energetic and confidence-inspiring ride for those looking to explore the trails. The BLAZEBLAST™ will be available at RM599.

Together, the two launches showcased ASICS’ commitment to serving runners across every level, from elite competitors chasing podium finishes to everyday runners embarking on their trail running journey.

With the introduction of both models at CULTRA’s milestone 10th anniversary edition, ASICS reinforced its continued investment in innovation while expanding its trail running portfolio with performance-driven options across different price points.

The strong results achieved by ASICS athletes throughout CULTRA 2026 further underscored the brand’s focus on performance-driven innovation. With podium finishes across the 30KM, 60KM and 100KM categories, the weekend showcased how ASICS continues to support athletes competing at the highest level while inspiring more runners to embrace trail running with confidence.

CULTRA 2026 Presented by ASICS concluded another memorable edition that celebrated athletic excellence, resilience and community. As the event marked CULTRA’s 10th anniversary, it also reinforced ASICS’ ongoing commitment to advancing trail running through meaningful partnerships, and athlete-focused innovation.

Together with the launch of its latest trail innovations, the event marks another milestone in ASICS’ ongoing commitment to empowering runners to push beyond their limits and experience the positive impact of movement.

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