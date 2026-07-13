As the Official Sportswear Partner of SCORE Marathon 2026, adidas Malaysia invites runners to experience its race weekend activations at the ADIDAS Race Entry Pack Collection booth and ADIDAS HOUSE OF FAST. From pre-race engagement to post-race recovery, adidas is supporting runners at every stage of their marathon journey through interactive experiences designed to inspire, reward and bring the running community together.

ADIDAS Race Entry Pack Collection Booth @ REPC & Lifestyle Expo

Ahead of race day, runners can visit the ADIDAS Race Entry Pack Collection booth P2 at IOI Grand Exhibition & Convention Centre, Level 3, Putrajaya to kickstart their marathon weekend with an interactive challenge inspired by elite performance.

Opening Hours:

16 & 17 July 2026 | 10.00AM – 8.00PM

18 July 2026 | 10.00AM – 6.00PM

Visitors can put their speed and reflexes to the test with the Time Reaction Test, inspired by adidas’ athlete Sabastian Sawe. Those who successfully complete the challenge will stand a chance to receive an exclusive adidas lace lock, while stocks last.

ADIDAS HOUSE OF FAST @ SCORE Marathon

Located at the Putrajaya Open Air Parking Lot (in front of Mahkamah Syariah), the ADIDAS HOUSE OF FAST will be open throughout race weekend, welcoming runners to recover, recharge, and commemorate their achievement after crossing the finish line.

Opening Hours:

18 July 2026 | 4.30AM – 10.30AM

19 July 2026 | 1.00AM – 10.30AM

Whether you’ve completed your first 5K or crossed the marathon finish line with a new personal best, adidas invites every runner to celebrate their achievement through a series of immersive experiences.

Adizero Archive Wall – Explore the evolution of adidas pinnacle racing franchise and the innovation behind its fastest race-day shoes.

– Explore the evolution of adidas pinnacle racing franchise and the innovation behind its fastest race-day shoes. Finisher Photowall – Capture your race day moment with your official finishing time.

– Capture your race day moment with your official finishing time. Personalised Finisher Time Poster (Exclusive to runners wearing adidas footwear) – Create a personalised race-day keepsake

(Exclusive to runners wearing adidas footwear) – Create a personalised race-day keepsake Temporary Tattoo Station – Choose from a selection of race-inspired temporary tattoos, including motivational designs and pace guides.

– Choose from a selection of race-inspired temporary tattoos, including motivational designs and pace guides. Recovery Zone – Recharge and cool down in a dedicated recovery space.

adiClub members can also unlock exclusive race-day rewards throughout the weekend. Level 4 members and above will enjoy premium hospitality, including a dedicated lounge experience with complimentary refreshment after their run:

one complimentary drink (Honey Lemon or Cold Brew Coffee)

one assorted snack

one complimentary slice of pizza (choice of one flavour)

All adiClub members can also enjoy:

Live DJ performances

Purchase an Adizero Evo SL and receive a complimentary adidas XS Duffle Bag. While stocks last.

Through its activations at the SCORE Marathon REPC & Lifestyle Expo and ADIDAS HOUSE OF FAST, adidas continues to strengthen its commitment to Malaysia’s running community by creating meaningful experiences that inspire connection, celebrate achievement and support runners beyond the finish line.

Join adiClub for free via adidas.com.my to enjoy race-day benefits and stay updated by following @adidasMY and @scoremarathon on Instagram.

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