The Beast retakes the Championship lead as Rins and Miller join the Italian on the rostrum; Marc Marquez produces unreal comeback

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) is now a two-time MotoGP™ race winner in 2022 as The Beast delivered a Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas masterclass to retake the World Championship lead heading to Europe.

The Beast led home Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the Suzuki and Ducati duo scrapped it out on the last lap for P2 and P3; Rins’ success brings up a magical 500 podiums for the Hamamatsu factory in the 500th GP for Dorna, IRTA, FIM and MSMA.