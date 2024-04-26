The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) introduced an enhanced method to collect statistical and technical data at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Thailand 2024 with a view to providing more detailed match analyses.

The introduction of the system to the AFC’s flagship futsal competition not only aims to increase supporting services to participating teams, but to also share improved AFC’s Technical Study Group (TSG) reports with all Member Associations (MAs) including those not participating at the ongoing edition.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_futsal_asian_cup/news/enhanced_match_analyses_to_debut_at_afc_futsal_asian_cup_thailand_2024_3.html

