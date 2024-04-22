● The partnership is a powerful tool for connecting foundit with millions of talented individuals across India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines & Southeast Asia

● foundit further aims to support badminton players and grassroots academies in India & Southeast Asia

foundit, a leading talent platform in APAC & the Middle East, today announced its partnership with the Badminton World Federation (BWF). This strategic collaboration aims to amplify foundit’s brand presence while championing the spirit of excellence embodied by badminton players worldwide.

The partnership was unveiled during a global virtual media meet in the presence of Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit, Saurabh Srivastava, CMO foundit, Thomas Lund, Secretary General, BWF, Owen Leed, Director of Commercial and Communications, BWF.

As the governing body for badminton, BWF oversees prestigious events such as the Thomas and Uber Cup, Sudirman Cup, and World Tour Events, boasting a global fan base exceeding 700 million

Through this collaboration with BWF, foundit aims to tap into the excitement and passion surrounding badminton, one of the most followed and played sports.

This partnership will enhance foundit’s brand presence and enable it to connect with a diverse audience of job seekers and employers across various industries.

foundit will be the Official Talent Partner for 20 significant championships throughout the year, including the highly anticipated Thomas & Uber Cups, All England Open, Malaysia Open, Singapore Open, and the India Open.

Speaking about the partnership, Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, emphasised the shared values of agility, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence that unite badminton players and foundit.

“This partnership is a testament to foundit’s unwavering commitment to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities. Badminton’s immense popularity in our core markets, particularly among young professionals, makes this partnership a powerful tool for engaging with the millions of job seekers and recruiters across the markets.” he added.

Commenting on the association, Thomas Lund, Secretary General/COO, BWF, said, “We are thrilled to partner with foundit, a leading talent platform that shares our passion for excellence and talent development.

“Badminton is a sport built on dedication, hard work, and he pursuit of success — values that resonate deeply with foundit’s mission. By joining forces, we aim to inspire individuals to reach their full potential and make a lasting impact in their careers.”

foundit further aims to partner with grassroots academies and badminton players from India and Southeast Asia, reflecting its dedication to nurturing talent from grassroots to elite levels.

By effectively leveraging these associations, foundit aims to inspire individuals to achieve their full potential in professional pursuits.

