This week, Audi presents its program for the world’s largest automotive market with an all-electric booth at Auto China 2024. Read the key statements from AUDI CEO Gernot Döllner on the company’s strategic direction in China, the new factory in Changchun, the China-only Audi Q6L e-tron, and the charging cooperation with Porsche.

The Audi strategy for China

”With a strong product line-up, a clear plan for localization and regionalization, and our partners FAW and SAIC, we have all it takes to remain a strong player in the Chinese market.”

“The new Audi Q6L e-tron, as well as future models on the Premium Platform Electric, will be produced in a completely new factory in Changchun. There, we are building our most state-of-the-art production site in China.”



“By the end of 2024, Audi FAW NEV Company will start production of the Q6L e-tron, the first of three models from the Audi Q6 e-tron and Audi A6 e-tron family to be produced in Changchun. We expect deliveries to customers will begin next year.”

“Together with our partner SAIC, we plan to develop intelligent connected BEV models to further strengthen our position in the Chinese market.”



The new Audi Q6L e-tron



“With the Q6L e-tron, we are bringing the technological benefits of our new Premium Platform Electric to China. Our customers will benefit from impressive range and charging performance, outstanding driving experience, and a distinctive, China-specific BEV design.”

“The Q6L e-tron will be more different from the global model than ever before. It has an extended wheelbase which offers room for a larger battery. Highly efficient electric drivetrains and a newly developed 107-kWh lithium-ion battery ensure a range of more than 700 kilometers.”

”The interior is consistently designed to meet the needs of Chinese customers, featuring market-specific connectivity solutions, functions for automated driving and parking, and a China-specific version of the digital Audi Assistant.”



The charging cooperation with Porsche



“We will expand our existing charging offer in China by joining forces with Porsche. The goal of this new collaboration is to provide customers in the country with an even more premium, convenient, and efficient e-mobility experience.”

“Customers of Audi and Porsche will gain access to over 900 high-performance charging points across 50 cities in China – many of them conveniently located in high-end shopping malls, hotels, or office buildings in central business districts.”

