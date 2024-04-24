The move by PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) – the organiser of Indonesia’s Liga 1 – to conduct familiarization exercise of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for competing clubs has been well received by Persib Bandung FC.

Persib Bandung is the first club to receive the familiarisation exercise as they alongside Regular Series champions Borneo FC have confirmed their slots to the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 Championship Series.

“This is a good step to educate us, because sometimes we forget some of the rules too. So this is good to provide information on the use of VAR and explain several things. This presentation makes them (players and officials) understand things better,” said Persib Bandung head coach Bojan Hodak.

VAR can be used in four decisions of the referee – to decide on whether it is a goal or otherwise, penalty decision, potential direct red cards, and also identifying players.

To support the VAR system, 10 additional cameras have been prepared, 13 VAR referees and 24 assistants have obtained licenses from previous referee courses.

