In the latest episode of the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast, released today (25 April), 2013 world 110m hurdles gold medallist David Oliver shares insight into his journey as an athlete and coach.

As well as being the 2013 world champion, USA’s Oliver claimed Olympic 110m hurdles bronze in Beijing in 2008 and world indoor 60m hurdles bronze in Doha in 2010. His PB of 12.89 set in 2010 places him sixth on the world 110m hurdles all-time list.

Since his retirement from competition, he has gone on to become the Director of Track & Field at Howard University.

On his highlights from when he was competing:

“I feel like my favourite part was the hanging out part. Going to these meets and just hanging out. The camaraderie with the athletes, no matter what their country was. And of course, competing. The only part I miss now is standing on the start line and they say ‘on your marks’. You just get that feeling. I love that feeling.”

On his experience on the circuit as an athlete compared to being a coach:

“Being a team coach is very different and I have even more respect than I had already for our staff with Team USA and USA Track & Field because this is non-stop. When you’re competing, you get a sheet saying ‘the bus leaves at this time, the call room is this time’ and then I’d go back to the hotel and do whatever I wanted to do. But for the staff, it’s never ending. Now I’m a part of that, it’s like ‘wow’.”

On his transition from athlete to coach:

“It’s been fun. I never thought I would be doing that at all. We’re all medallists and we’ve been around the world, so we can impart that knowledge. I always believe the athletes make the coach. Who’s the best coach in the world? Who knows. Probably whoever has access to the better talent. Everybody can be great, if you’re willing to put your heart into it. I was good as an athlete, I figured I’d be good as a coach or whatever I’m doing because I’m going to put everything I have into it. You get the right athletes – the ones that listen, that want to. We can always teach people what to do, when to do and how to do something, but the want to do has to come from the athlete.”

This latest series of the Inside Track Podcast launched earlier this year and features a host of track and field’s biggest names and much-loved personalities. In this episode, Oliver is in conversation with multiple Olympic and world gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross and two-time Olympic heptathlon bronze medallist Kelly Sotherton.

Episodes are available via all the usual podcast platforms – including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Sport Social Podcast Network – while fans can also watch the show on the World Athletics website.

With an evolving presenter line-up for each event, the podcast will be in attendance when the World Athletics Relays returns to The Bahamas in May. Later in the year, an all-star cast will provide reaction to the events at the Olympic Games in Paris.

