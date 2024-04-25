Vietnam Futsal national team head coach Diego Giustozzi did not have much time to reflect on the team’s disappointment in the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 where the shift is now solely on to the playoffs next.

“We need to shift our focus on to the next game and recovery is key as we need everyone to be ready. I’m confident in my team’s ability to raise their game and get the victory,” said Giustozzi.

”We still have another chance to reach the FIFA World Cup 2024 through the playoffs. If we play the same way we did (against Uzbekistan) against Kyrgyzstan (in the playoff tomorrow), we can certainly win.”

Vietnam’s hope of a direct slot into the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 this September was dashed when they lost to world finals host Uzbekistan 2-1 in the quarterfinals last night.

As such, Vietnam will now have to play in the playoffs to earn their place in the FIFA World Cup 2024.

Should Vietnam beat Kyrgyzstan tomorrow, they will then play against the winner of the Iraq-Afghanistan tie two days later to decide who will get the final ticket from the continent

