JONATAN Christie stamped his on-court superiority with a commanding performance to clinch his maiden men’s singles title after defeating home star Li Shi Feng 21-15, 2-16 in the finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 in Ningbo.

With representatives in all five finals, China look set to dominate the winners’ podium but in the end, settled for three honours through women’s singles Wang Zhi Yi, men’s doubles pair Liang Wei Keng and mixed pair Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping.

Men’s doubles pair Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang rose to the occasion despite dropping a game to win over Malaysian pair of Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin.

For Christie, victory came as a sweet personal achievement of winning another major title after All-England last month, and ensuring Indonesia’s domination in the men’s singles for the second consecutive year after Anthony Sinisuka Ginting had delivered the gold medal last year. The win also meant that he has won both Asian individual championships as well as Games titles.

For Wang Zhi Yi, winning the women’s singles title for the second time provides a timely morale booster to do well in the upcoming Uber Cup, also to be held on home soil. It was one of her best performances against overwhelming favourite Chen Yu Fei whom she outclassed 21-19, 21-7 in 51 minutes.

“It’s even better than two years ago, as we had all four spots in the semifinals. It was not easy but I’m happy to win the gold medal,” said Wang.

Meanwhile, it was a competitive and tight affair in the men’s doubles as Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang and their rivals Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin bid to win their first Championship title.

However, Liang/Wang proved to be the better pair, dishing out a solid performance in the decider which eventually led them to win 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 and also lifted them to No.1 in the world ranking.

Korean pair Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee are also now the champions of Asia after winning their duel against China’s Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu 23-21, 21-12 in 66 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping contributed to China’s third gold with a sensational three-game win over former world champions Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung 13-21, 21-15, 21-14.

